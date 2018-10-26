The technology has since been the subject of a June 2017 pilot study, in which it was used by police in the Spanish cities of Murcia and Malaga. Within a one-week period, it flagged 25 robbery reports in Murcia and 39 in Malaga, all of which were deemed false after the claimants were further interrogated. By contrast, throughout the month of June in the years 2008 to 2016, the average number of false reports that were manually detected by police officers was 3.33 for Murcia and 12.14 for Malaga.