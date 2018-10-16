Supersense says it's always on the lookout for ways to combine the best of analog with the best of digital, and already cuts master vinyl in-house. The band of makers says that the VinylVideo "is stored as an all analog stereo signal" on the record and transformed into something a TV can handle by the Converter, which enhances the audio in the grooves and decodes the video signals and sends the whole shebang to a regular TV over analog or HDMI connectors.

