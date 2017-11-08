Vipp plonks luxury tiny house in Swedish forest, calls it a hotelView gallery - 18 images
A few years ago, Danish design firm Vipp released a tiny house for the well-heeled that costs over half a million US dollars. If you're curious about what staying in that kind of home is like, the firm has now opened a new "hotel" consisting of just the house and a Copenhagen apartment. Staying in them costs €1,000 (US$1,150) and €2,000 ($2,314) per night, respectively.
The Vipp Shelter is described by the firm as a "battery charging station for humans" and, cost aside, it's a nice-looking little prefab with an attractive industrial design and ample glazing, some of which slides open. The model pictured is installed in an isolated area in a Swedish forest.
Inside, it looks very high-end with a black interior decor that reminds us a little of the Krane. The ground floor includes an open kitchen, dining, and lounge area, with the bathroom off to one side – all of which is decked out in Vipp's home goods.
The sole bedroom is reached by ladder and looks rather snug, with a glazed roof to enable star watching.
The other "hotel room" available for bookings is the Vipp Loft, which is a large urban apartment.
The apartment is situated atop an old printing factory dating back to 1910. Studio David Thulstrup did a very nice job renovating the light-filled space and its exposed beams contrast tastefully with Vipp's own gear. It's located in Copenhagen's Islands Brygge, a central harbor area.
Also worth mentioning is another up-and-coming location Vipp is planning. The Vipp Chimney House will be located in a former water pumping station that had become dilapidated and is due to open sometime in 2018. And judging by the photos, there's still some work to do yet.
"Our ambition is to have a palette of destinations with rooms curated to people who seek a one-off design experience, or customers who want to try to live with the Vipp kitchen in a home-away-from-home setting," explains Vipp CEO Kasper Egelund. "A Vipp kitchen is for life, but you can start with just a weekend."
Source: Vipp Hotel