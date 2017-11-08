A few years ago, Danish design firm Vipp released a tiny house for the well-heeled that costs over half a million US dollars. If you're curious about what staying in that kind of home is like, the firm has now opened a new "hotel" consisting of just the house and a Copenhagen apartment. Staying in them costs €1,000 (US$1,150) and €2,000 ($2,314) per night, respectively.







The Vipp Shelter is described by the firm as a "battery charging station for humans" and, cost aside, it's a nice-looking little prefab with an attractive industrial design and ample glazing, some of which slides open. The model pictured is installed in an isolated area in a Swedish forest.

Inside, it looks very high-end with a black interior decor that reminds us a little of the Krane. The ground floor includes an open kitchen, dining, and lounge area, with the bathroom off to one side – all of which is decked out in Vipp's home goods.

The sole bedroom is reached by ladder and looks rather snug, with a glazed roof to enable star watching.

The other "hotel room" available for bookings is the Vipp Loft, which is a large urban apartment.

The apartment is situated atop an old printing factory dating back to 1910. Studio David Thulstrup did a very nice job renovating the light-filled space and its exposed beams contrast tastefully with Vipp's own gear. It's located in Copenhagen's Islands Brygge, a central harbor area.

Also worth mentioning is another up-and-coming location Vipp is planning. The Vipp Chimney House will be located in a former water pumping station that had become dilapidated and is due to open sometime in 2018. And judging by the photos, there's still some work to do yet.