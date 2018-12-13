Four years ago, the first SpaceShipTwo broke up during a test flight when the tailplanes deployed prematurely, resulting in the death of the co-pilot. With this incident apparently in mind, Virgin Galactic is placing a supreme emphasis on safety. It says that the flight will not take place or will not attempt to reach space unless all the conditions are right. Otherwise, this will just be one more phase in what the company calls an open-ended, incremental flight test program.