This allows the rear two props to swivel up relative to the drone's body, and the front two to swivel down, so all four can serve the same purpose as a single rear pusher prop – as is the case with other VTOLs, the lift provided by the wings then makes for more energy-efficient forward flight than would otherwise be possible. And once it's time to land, the change in the propellers' thrust causes them to move back to their horizontal orientation.