Ever since Volvo revealed the V60 mid-size estate earlier this year, we've been eagerly awaiting the Cross Country version. Volvo made that muddy leap today, injecting a little more adventure into the 60 Series with the lifted, all-wheel-drive wagon. If the pure bulk of an SUV doesn't appeal to you, but you still want the all-terrain versatility necessary to venture from suburb to skogen (that's Swedish for forest), the new V60 Cross Country might just look very nice in your driveway.

