For some time researchers have known that one of the earliest parts of the brain to suffer from neurodegeneration related to Alzheimer's disease is the entorhinal cortex, a region of the brain particularly involved in matters of spatial navigation. Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) is also often one of the earliest signs of Alzheimer's disease. However, MCI does not always lead to Alzheimer's as it can just be a simple byproduct of aging, treated effectively with straightforward physical exercise.