C-Infinity VR platform designed to keep gamers from losing their lunch

Realistic and immersive as VR gaming may be, it produces feelings of motion sickness in many people. The C-Infinity platform is claimed to keep that from happening, by better engaging the user's body in their avatar's actions.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, C-Infinity is made by Texas-based VR company NeuroSync Laboratories.

Hardware-wise, the setup basically consists of a sensor-equipped stand, backrest, footrest, and two armrests with integrated controllers located by each hand. It's said to be compatible with all PCs, PlayStation VR systems and VR headsets, along with over 11,000 games – it also works with modified non-VR-specific games.

A close look at one of the armrest-integrated controllers NeuroSync Laboratories

Users move forward by pulling on the two controllers, move backward by pushing them, and turn by twisting their upper body in the desired direction.

According to NeuroSync, these particular movements produce signals in the brain's somatosensory cortex. Because the motor cortex is located right beside the somatosensory cortex, it picks up part of those signals.

When the visual cortex processes the real-time images of the user's movements within the virtual environment, that information syncs up with the signals received by the motor cortex. In this way, C-Infinity is claimed to address the motion sickness problem. By contrast, in conventional VR systems, problems occur for some people when what the brain "sees" don't correspond to what the body is perceived as doing.

As an added bonus, the system can be set up in relatively small spaces, within a claimed 10 to 15 minutes. It tips the scales at 105 lb (48 kg) and can support users weighing up to 400 lb (181 kg).

Assuming the C-Infinity platform reaches production, a pledge of US$799 will get you one – the planned retail price is $1,999. You can see it in use, in the following video.

C-Infinity: Revolutionary VR Gaming

Sources: Kickstarter, NeuroSync Laboratories

