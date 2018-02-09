The 2019 Volkswagen Arteon enters US showrooms in the third quarter of 2018(Credit: Aaron Turpen / New Atlas)

Set to replace the CC as the make's flagship sedan, the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon is built on the company's new global architecture and brings new design influence for the brand. The Arteon was recently unveiled to the US market at the Chicago Auto Show.







The Arteon is meant to "shape the brand," says Volkswagen, and carries the premium styling and interior accoutrements to make that happen. Based on the Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) that underlies most of the newly-emerging VW models, the Arteon is over five inches (127 mm) longer than the outgoing CC, at 111.9 inches (2,842.3mm) in length. Overhangs at the front and rear are shorter than in the CC, and the car is slightly wider and about the same height by comparison.

Powering the 2019 Arteon is VW's well-used 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, outputting 268 horsepower (200 kW). An eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard. All-wheel drive is optional. A rearview camera, blind spot monitoring, and adaptive chassis dampening are standard on the Arteon.

On its unveiling in Chicago (the production prototype was unveiled in Geneva last year), we noted that the Volkswagen Arteon is more aerodynamically pleasing than its predecessor. The smooth rear end flows from the roofline with a fastback-style appeal. The rear hatch opens like a premium British car rather than a mid-tier compact sedan from Germany's mainstream automaker. Dual exhaust tips and large 18-inch wheels (standard, 19-inch available) bring a premium look to the sedan.

Inside, the Arteon has a Teutonically-refined interior with simplicity and function defining its style. Smart materials, a standard 8-inch touchscreen, and plenty of technology options round out the cabin. These include smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink.

Available on the VW Arteon is the company's Digital Cockpit, which allows key driving data and navigation information to be displayed front-center for the driver. This is integrated with Volkswagen's Car-Net connected app suite. Driver-assistance technologies such as advanced adaptive cruise control (with stop-and-go), semi-automated parking assistance, and a surround-view camera are also available in the Arteon.