"X" rating brings more thrills to Wally's expandable yacht tender

By C.C. Weiss
February 19, 2020
Wally 48 X tender in Miami
Wally 48 X tender in Miami
Wally 48 X tender in Miami
Wally 48 X tender in Miami
The 48 Wallytender X features the same clean lines of the standard 48, albeit with a quartet of outboard engines replacing the dual Volvo Penta
The 48 Wallytender X features the same clean lines of the standard 48, albeit with a quartet of outboard engines replacing the dual Volvo Penta IPS 650s
The Mercury outboards bring 450 hp a piece, for a total of 1,800 hp
The Mercury outboards bring 450 hp a piece, for a total of 1,800 hp
The 48 Wallytender X tops out at 55 knots
The 48 Wallytender X tops out at 55 knots
Wally debuted the 48 X at the Miami Boat/Yacht Show
Wally debuted the 48 X at the Miami Boat/Yacht Show
Wally 48 X looking good in the Magic City
Wally 48 X looking good in the Magic City
The signature feature of both 48 Wallytender models: the expanding aft deck
The signature feature of both 48 Wallytender models: the expanding aft deck
Wally 48 X tender
Wally 48 X tender
The 48 Wallytender X journeys for up to 350 nautical miles
The 48 Wallytender X journeys for up to 350 nautical miles
Wally 48 X tender
Wally 48 X tender
At the helm
At the helm
At the helm
At the helm
Wally splits apart the outboards to make way for the hydraulically operated swim ladder
Wally splits apart the outboards to make way for the hydraulically operated swim ladder
Wally 48 X tender in Miami FL
Wally 48 X tender in Miami FL
Wally 48 X tender
The debut Wally 48 X wears a Tyrrhenian Blue shade
The dining area accommodates up to eight
The dining area accommodates up to eight
Firing up the engines
Firing up the engines
"The 48 Wallytender X complements the fast-paced boating way of life favored by many Florida-based owners," says Wally
"The 48 Wallytender X complements the fast-paced boating way of life favored by many Florida-based owners," says Wally
The 48 X's four motors team for 1,800 hp
The 48 X's four motors team for 1,800 hp
The Wally 48 X has a deep-V hull and carbon fiber construction
The Wally 48 X has a deep-V hull and carbon fiber construction
A year ago, Wally previewed the 48 Wallytender, a sleek, stylish yacht tender with expandable aft deck. Now Wally gives the 48 a little extra juice, swapping the twin-Volvo drive for a quartet of Mercury outboard engines to create the 48 Wallytender X. The speedy new tender packs nearly double the horsepower of the standard 48 and enjoys double-digit speed gains. It's all the style and open-deck feel of the original with a bit more adrenaline-spiking performance on tap.

The 48 Wallytender X journeys for up to 350 nautical miles

The changeover from 48 to 48 X centers around the addition of the four tilting Mercury Verado R racing outboards that combine for a total of 1,800 hp, better than an 80-percent boost over the 960 hp of the regular 48. All that engine fury works with the lightweight carbon fiber construction and deep-V hull to give the tender plenty of added zip. Wally says that preliminary trials recorded a top speed of 55 knots (102 km/h), up from 38 knots (70 km/h) on the Volvo-powered 48. The 48 X can cruise for 320 nautical miles (593 km) at 40 knots (74 km/h), squeezing out 350 nautical miles (648 km) when dialing that cruising speed back to 36 knots (67 km/h). Wally also promises reduced noise and vibration.

The signature feature of both 48 Wallytender models: the expanding aft deck

The 48 Wallytender X's focus leans toward hard-charging speed, but it certainly isn't afraid to pull back and enjoy some leisure time on the water. As on the standard 48 Wallytender, side-folding bulwarks expand the square footage and openness of the aft deck. The outboards do crowd the stern dive platform, but Wally pushes them out toward the sides in pairs to clear space for a retractable swim ladder in the center.

Wally splits apart the outboards to make way for the hydraulically operated swim ladder

Designed for sun and relaxation, the deck includes plenty of seating and daybed space and an al fresco dining area for up to eight people. Below deck, passengers will find the galley and sleeping quarters with en suite bathroom and separate shower. The Wallytender carries 2,800 L of fuel and 240 L of water.

Wally debuted the 48 Wallytender X at the Miami Yacht Show last weekend. The company's media team informs us that Wally only releases pricing information upon application.

Source: Wally

