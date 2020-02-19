"X" rating brings more thrills to Wally's expandable yacht tender

A year ago, Wally previewed the 48 Wallytender, a sleek, stylish yacht tender with expandable aft deck. Now Wally gives the 48 a little extra juice, swapping the twin-Volvo drive for a quartet of Mercury outboard engines to create the 48 Wallytender X. The speedy new tender packs nearly double the horsepower of the standard 48 and enjoys double-digit speed gains. It's all the style and open-deck feel of the original with a bit more adrenaline-spiking performance on tap.

The 48 Wallytender X journeys for up to 350 nautical miles Wally

The changeover from 48 to 48 X centers around the addition of the four tilting Mercury Verado R racing outboards that combine for a total of 1,800 hp, better than an 80-percent boost over the 960 hp of the regular 48. All that engine fury works with the lightweight carbon fiber construction and deep-V hull to give the tender plenty of added zip. Wally says that preliminary trials recorded a top speed of 55 knots (102 km/h), up from 38 knots (70 km/h) on the Volvo-powered 48. The 48 X can cruise for 320 nautical miles (593 km) at 40 knots (74 km/h), squeezing out 350 nautical miles (648 km) when dialing that cruising speed back to 36 knots (67 km/h). Wally also promises reduced noise and vibration.

The signature feature of both 48 Wallytender models: the expanding aft deck Wally

The 48 Wallytender X's focus leans toward hard-charging speed, but it certainly isn't afraid to pull back and enjoy some leisure time on the water. As on the standard 48 Wallytender, side-folding bulwarks expand the square footage and openness of the aft deck. The outboards do crowd the stern dive platform, but Wally pushes them out toward the sides in pairs to clear space for a retractable swim ladder in the center.

Wally splits apart the outboards to make way for the hydraulically operated swim ladder Wally



Designed for sun and relaxation, the deck includes plenty of seating and daybed space and an al fresco dining area for up to eight people. Below deck, passengers will find the galley and sleeping quarters with en suite bathroom and separate shower. The Wallytender carries 2,800 L of fuel and 240 L of water.

Wally debuted the 48 Wallytender X at the Miami Yacht Show last weekend. The company's media team informs us that Wally only releases pricing information upon application.

Source: Wally