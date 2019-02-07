Packable travel bag offers inflatable camera protectionView gallery - 8 images
Grabbing the right bag for a short hike in the mountains or a stroll through the countryside can be a lesson in compromises. Opting for good back and shoulder support can add weight, and aiming for comfort can increase bulk, as can ensuring gear like cameras and laptops are adequately protected. The folks over at Wandrd have launched a travel bag that has an inflatable back panel for custom comfort and support, and can be had with inflatable protection for your camera.
"We're avid travelers and ultimately create the products that we wish we had but can't find on the market, which is why we developed the Veer 18L Pack," said Wandrd's Ryan Cope. "Packable bags on the market are uncomfortable and don't provide protection for things like camera gear, and the Veer 18L Pack solves those problems."
Made for day trips and short hikes in the mountains, not for extended stays out in the middle of nowhere, the Veer 18L Pack comes with 18 liters of storage capacity and can be collapsed down into itself so that it doesn't take up too much room in a bigger backpack or suitcase. Then it can be unpacked at base camp for short haul adventures.
For wilderness wanderers who like to document their travels in pictures, but don't want to risk damaging expensive camera gear while climbing to the perfect panoramic vantage point, there's an inflatable camera cube available that essentially acts as an air cushion for your photographic gear while out and about. This cube can be deflated and stowed away flat when not needed.
Other features of the Veer 18L Pack include weather-resistant zippers and materials, a water bottle holder, key clip and a number of organizational pockets.
Wandrd has launched on Kickstarter to raise production funds, where pledges for a Pack with inflatable back panel start at US$74, which rises to $109 if you want that nifty camera cube to be included. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in August. The video below has more.
Sources: Wandrd, Kickstarter
