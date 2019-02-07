Grabbing the right bag for a short hike in the mountains or a stroll through the countryside can be a lesson in compromises. Opting for good back and shoulder support can add weight, and aiming for comfort can increase bulk, as can ensuring gear like cameras and laptops are adequately protected. The folks over at Wandrd have launched a travel bag that has an inflatable back panel for custom comfort and support, and can be had with inflatable protection for your camera.