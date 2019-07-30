Stanford says that the electrodes are relatively robust thanks, in part, to a coating of sulfosuccinic acid, as well as having no moving parts. In tests, a prototype at the Palo Alto Regional Water Quality Control Plant near Half Moon Bay, California, went through 180 cycles while maintaining 97 percent effectiveness, though the power output is still low. However, if it could be scaled up by using multiple batteries, it could make coastal wastewater plants energy self-sufficient with surplus power going to the grid or towards desalination.