So the platform is pretty solid, but the real fun here is what goes on top, like the brake/indicator lights, which are a great idea. I'm not sure about where you ride, but the main arterial bike path in my part of town can get pretty busy at peak hour, and passing slower bikes has its own whole ettiquette to it, complete with hand signals that require you to take a hand off the bars. The WAU bike has brake lights and indicators much like a motorcycle, meaning you can easily signal your intentions to riders behind you. There's also a high-intensity light bar up front for night riding. And why not? Might as well make use of that battery.