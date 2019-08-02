WaveFlyer electric hydrofoil jetski rises above the waterView gallery - 4 images
Jetskis are a bit like motorbikes for the water. Hydrofoil boards and boats allow users to cut through and rise above the waves. The WaveFlyer merges the two, and throws in electric propulsion for a cleaner and quieter ride.
Billed as the world's first electric hydrofoil jetski, the WaveFlyer is the result of a partnership between the University of Adelaide's Renewable Energy Vehicle Project, Perth's Electro Aero and Galaxy Resources. It builds on the work on Australia's first electric jetski from 2015.
When at rest, the personal watercraft has the look of a traditional jetski, but as it moves off the main body rises up as the patent-pending WaveDrive stabilized twin hydrofoil propulsion system slices through the water.
It can fly above the waves for over 30 minutes per trip courtesy of its 2 kWh Li-ion battery pack, and can accommodate two riders.
Precious little has been revealed at this point. The WaveFlyer is still in the prototype phase of development, but the project's Professor Thomas Brauni sees "tremendous commercial potential for this eco-friendly watercraft." While we wait for more details to be released, you can see it in action in the video below.
Source: Electronautic
