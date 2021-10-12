Amazfit aims for long battery life with latest flagship smartwatch

Budget health wearable brand Amazfit has launched three new smartwatches, including a new flagship. Each stylish model comes with a long battery life, a new optical sensor and the ability to automatically recognize user activity.

Amazfit's new flagship smartwatch is the GTR 3 Pro, which tips the scales at 32 g (1.12 oz). It sports a 1.45-inch round AMOLED display at UltraHD resolution (331 ppi) and a screen-to-body ratio of 70.6 percent. The 450-mAh battery is reported good for up to 12 days of per-charge use, or more if power-save modes are employed. The smartwatch has a built-in speaker, Wi-Fi is onboard too, there's support for call-taking and making over Bluetooth, and you'll find 2.3 GB of internal storage for phone-free music playback potential.

The GTR 3 Pro includes 2.3 GB of internal storage, allowing users wo play music on the move without needing to stream tunes from a smartphone Amazfit

The GTR 3 also weighs in at 32 g, but comes with a slight drop in display size and resolution to 1.39-inch and HD (326 ppi). This model is in for the long haul though with a 450-mAh battery that boasts up to 21 days of per-charge usage. You won't find the Pro's speaker, storage or Wi-Fi though, and you won't be able to take calls over Bluetooth.

The GTR 3 includes a BioTracker feature for measuring heart rate, blood oxygen, stress levels and breathing Amazfit

The GTS 3 model is the lightest of the new family at 24.4 g (0.8 oz). This one has a 1.75-inch rectangular AMOLED UltraHD display, comes with a 250-mAh battery that should keep going for 12 days between charges, and again lacks Wi-Fi, speaker or storage.

The GTS 3 monitors heart rate all day, even when swimming, and alerts the wearer when abnormalities are detected Amazfit

All of the new models can automatically recognize a bunch of common user activities like running, walking and cycling, or can be manually set to track more than 150 sports by the wearer. A BioTracker optical sensor is included for measuring heart rate, blood oxygen, stress levels and breathing rate, and the devices can also keep tabs on a user's heart rate all day and all night, and will send an alert when abnormally high or low rates are detected.

Sleep tracking is cooked in too, with the data available directly from the watch, and there's menstrual cycle tracking with predictions on upcoming fertility windows. Users can of course receive message notifications, create activity and hydration reminders, set up calendar/events, keep tabs on the weather, and even remotely activate the camera on a paired smartphone.

The GTR 3 can monitor light, deep and REM sleep stages, and sleep data can be checked on the watch itself Amazfit

Users can choose from well over a hundred watch faces, with effects and animations, and Amazfit will shortly be launching an app developer kit so that users can create their own watch faces or mini apps. The Alexa voice assistant is available for a chat as well, or can set reminders and alarms via voice commands, and there's an offline assistant feature too.

"These three watches achieve the promise of Smart Health Made Easy," said CEO and founder of Zepp Health, Wayne Huang. "The GTR 3 Pro is built to empower. The Amazfit GTR 3 is built to last. And the GTS 3 is built to move. We hope you are as excited for this new generation as we are. Connecting health with technology is the core philosophy behind the Zepp OS. And so, we created the Zepp OS to be a health-focused operating system, that helps our watches achieve our mission of making it easy for everyone to live a healthy life."

The GTR 3 Pro is available now for US$229.99. The GTR 3 is also on sale now for $179.99. The GTS 3 is the same price as the GTR 3 but you'll have to wait a short while for it to go on sale.

Product pages: GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3, GTS 3