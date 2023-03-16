Amazfit launches slim, lightweight smartwatch with 14-day battery

Zepp Health-owned budget-friendly wearable brand Amazfit has launched a thin and light round smartwatch with a 14-day battery, the ability to tap into five satellite systems, more than 120 sports modes, and a bunch of health tracking features.

Where some smartwatches put quite a bit of bulk on your wrist, that's not the case with the GTR Mini – which features a 42-mm (1.65-in) design with a 32.5-mm (1.28-in), 326-ppi OLED display, is just 9.25-mm (0.36-in) thin and weighs in at 24.6 g (0.87 oz) including the silicone strap.

The wearer can choose from more than 80 watch faces for the curved-glass HD touchscreen, including animated flavors, and a new feature allows for the upload of three images for alternating display up top.

Inside the stainless steel frame with glazed back panel is a 280-mAh battery that's reckoned good for up to 14 days of regular use between charges, half that for heavy users or up to 20 days in battery saver mode. Dual-core processing in onboard courtesy of a Huangshan 2S chip, and the smartwatch pairs with a smartphone over Bluetooth 5.2 – though you'll not be able to take calls as there's no microphone.

The Amazfit GTR Mini is available in three colors, with matching silicone straps Amazfit

The Mini comes with the company's patented "circularly polarized GPS antenna technology," which can link to five satellite positioning systems to accurately keep track of your location while out and about. It runs Zepp's own health-focused operating platform, with support for third-party apps, and can be set to automatically recognize seven sport activities from the 120 modes built in. Runners can also race against a set pace, and the smartwatch is water-resistant to 5 ATM, so is safe to wear while doing laps.

Day and night monitoring of blood-oxygen saturation, heart rate and stress levels is possible, with the system keeping watch for abnormal levels and issuing alerts as needed. The Mini can also keeping track of sleep quality, and the handy sleep mode will dim the display and disable notifications while you slumber.

The Amazfit GTR Mini is on sale now for US$119.99.

Product page: GTR Mini