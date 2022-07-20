Amazfit packs in the features for latest ultra-slim, lightweight smartwatch

Zepp Health's smartwatch brand Amazfit has launched a new compact-but-powerful model called the GTS 4 Mini, which offers a 70 percent screen-to-body ratio, can go the distance with a 15-day per-charge battery, and comes with over a hundred activity tracking modes built in.

The GTS 4 Mini boasts a durable aluminum alloy and plastic body construction, measures 41.8 x 36.6 x 9.1 mm (1.6 x 1.4 x 0.35 in), and tips the scales at 31.2 g (1.1 oz) including the silicone strap, or 19 g on its own.

The svelte smartwatch features a 1.65-inch, 336 x 384-pixel AMOLED touch display that curves at all four edges, is fashioned from tempered glass and benefits from an anti-fingerprint coating.

On the flip side is the company's own BioTracker 3.0 PPG optical sensor for simultaneously tracking of heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and stress levels, with a tap of the screen gathering metrics together for

display in around 45 seconds.

The GTS 4 Mini smartwatch comes with an optical sensor that can simultaneously track heart rate, SpO2 and stress levels Amazfit

Should any anomalies be detected, the user will be prompted to undertake the device's built-in stress-reducing breath exercises. The smartwatch can monitor sleep quality too (including REM), as well as menstrual cycles, and a PeakBeats Workout Status Algorithm is on hand to help users review workout data and keep track of progress.

The Mini comes packing 126 sports modes, and can automatically recognize seven sports movements. Activities covered include running, cycling, swimming, outdoor hikes, dancing, combat sports, and even board games like chess and checkers. A Virtual Pacer feature allows users to race against previous best run times for continual improvement.

The GTS 4 Mini smartwatch can automatically detect seven sports movements and launch the appropriate mode Amazfit

The 270-mAh battery is reckoned good for up to 15 days of "typical" usage, or 45 days in battery saver mode, there's support for five satellite positioning systems to ensure tracking accuracy while out and about, and the device can survive being dunked in the drink up to 5 ATM, or dives down to 50 meters.

It pairs with a smartphone over Bluetooth 5.2, and runs an optimized Zepp operating system for the promise of smooth animations, seamless navigation and more than 10 mini apps cooked in. A wide selection of watch faces are available too, including animated and editable options plus matching always-on displays, and Amazon Alexa is also on call for hands-free assistance thanks to a built-in mic.

The GTS 4 Mini is available now in black, pink, blue or white for US$119.99.

Product page: Amazfit GTS 4 Mini