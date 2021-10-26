© 2021 New Atlas
B&O partners with Cisco for wireless ANC headphones aimed at hybrid workers

By Paul Ridden
October 26, 2021
B&O partners with Cisco for wi...
The luxury business headset features Bluetooth 5.1, active noise cancellation and beamforming microphones
The luxury business headset features Bluetooth 5.1, active noise cancellation and beamforming microphones
The luxury business headset features Bluetooth 5.1, active noise cancellation and beamforming microphones
The luxury business headset features Bluetooth 5.1, active noise cancellation and beamforming microphones
The headphones are designed for clear comms and long-haul comfort
The headphones are designed for clear comms and long-haul comfort
B&O is aiming to deliver top quality audio, while Cisco takes care of smooth comms integrations
B&O is aiming to deliver top quality audio, while Cisco takes care of smooth comms integrations
Back in July, Sony launched a neckband speaker aimed at folks using a corner of the living room or spare bedroom as a home office. Now Bang & Olufsen and Cisco have teamed up to supply the hybrid workforce with a wireless comms hub you put on your head.

The Bang & Olufsen Cisco 980 luxury business headphones are designed for folks who "want a product they can use at home, at work or in transition – and look and feel good when using it."

The headphones feature Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity, and come with adaptive active noise cancellation so remote workers can focus on what they're doing, or listen to background music, without being disturbed by what's going on elsewhere in the home. And naturally, B&O is promising a top notch immersive audio experience.

Controls on the earcup allow users to take calls, mute conversations, pause playback and so on, while beamforming microphone arrays can focus on the wearer's voice during calls and video chats.

Appropriately, the headset was launched at Cisco's WebexOne virtual collaboration event and is designed to work with the company's cloud-based, end-to-end collaboration ecosystem – a single interface for numerous business apps and tools, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google video comms platforms.

For corporate buyers, the partnership has developed management tools to help IT admins roll out enterprise-grade hardware and software security for users from a single platform, while also allowing for real-time analytics.

Designed for all-day comfort, the luxury business headphones will be available exclusively through Cisco from early 2022 for a suggested price of US$549.

Source: Cisco

