© 2022 New Atlas
Wearables

Casio makes new Pro Trek PRW-61 from more biodegradable biomass plastics

By David Szondy
February 18, 2022
Casio makes new Pro Trek PRW-6...
The Casio Pro Trek PRW-61 uses a case, case back, and strap made from biomass plastics
The Casio Pro Trek PRW-61 uses a case, case back, and strap made from biomass plastics
View 2 Images
The Casio Pro Trek PRW-61 uses a case, case back, and strap made from biomass plastics
1/2
The Casio Pro Trek PRW-61 uses a case, case back, and strap made from biomass plastics
The plastics used in the PRW-61 are sourced from renewable materials
2/2
The plastics used in the PRW-61 are sourced from renewable materials

Casio's Pro Trek multi-function sports watch line has gone a bit greener with the introduction of the PRW-61, which features a case, case back, and strap made out of biomass plastics derived from castor seeds, corn, and similar raw materials.

Since the mid-1990s, the outdoor-focused Pro Trek line has been notable for Casio adding on additional features and functions over the years. Now the company is looking at ways to reduce the company's carbon footprint by using plastics for its three new PRW-61 variants made from renewable organic materials, which the company says will be introduced into other watch models. These biomass plastics also biodegrade more easily than conventional plastics usually used in Casio's watches.

The new biomass plastic case measures 51 mm and provides the PRW-61 with low-temperature resistance to -10 °C (14 °F) and water resistance to a depth of 100 m (330 ft). Inside is a quartz analog/digital movement with a solar-charging system, power saving function, and a battery that allows it to function for six months without solar charging and 25 months with solar charging.

The plastics used in the PRW-61 are sourced from renewable materials
The plastics used in the PRW-61 are sourced from renewable materials

To keep timekeeping on an atomic-clock level, the PRW-61 uses Casio's Multi-Band 6 feature that receives time signals up to six times a day if the watch is within range of a compatible radio transmission station in Germany, Japan, USA, or China.

Functions include a digital compass with bidirectional calibration and magnetic declination correction, barometer with graph function, altimeter with memory function, thermometer, world time with automatic daylight savings time correction and GMT swapping, alarm, stopwatch, and LED Super Illuminator with afterglow.

The PRW-61 comes in three variants, including the PRW-61Y-3 in khaki and black that is priced at ¥59,400 (US$544), the PRW-61Y-1B in black and black for ¥59,400 (US$544), and PRW-61-1A that comes in black and silver and costs ¥57,200 (US$524).

The video below introduces the Pro Trek PRW-6.

PRW-61

Source: Casio

Tags

WearablesCasioWatchesPlasticBiomass
No comments
David Szondy
David Szondy is a freelance journalist, playwright, and general scribbler based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of a number of websites, four award-winning plays, a novel that has thankfully vanished from history, reviews, scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law, and has worked as a feature writer for several international magazines. He has been a New Atlas contributor since 2011.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!