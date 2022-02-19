Casio makes new Pro Trek PRW-61 from more biodegradable biomass plastics

Casio's Pro Trek multi-function sports watch line has gone a bit greener with the introduction of the PRW-61, which features a case, case back, and strap made out of biomass plastics derived from castor seeds, corn, and similar raw materials.

Since the mid-1990s, the outdoor-focused Pro Trek line has been notable for Casio adding on additional features and functions over the years. Now the company is looking at ways to reduce the company's carbon footprint by using plastics for its three new PRW-61 variants made from renewable organic materials, which the company says will be introduced into other watch models. These biomass plastics also biodegrade more easily than conventional plastics usually used in Casio's watches.

The new biomass plastic case measures 51 mm and provides the PRW-61 with low-temperature resistance to -10 °C (14 °F) and water resistance to a depth of 100 m (330 ft). Inside is a quartz analog/digital movement with a solar-charging system, power saving function, and a battery that allows it to function for six months without solar charging and 25 months with solar charging.

The plastics used in the PRW-61 are sourced from renewable materials Casio

To keep timekeeping on an atomic-clock level, the PRW-61 uses Casio's Multi-Band 6 feature that receives time signals up to six times a day if the watch is within range of a compatible radio transmission station in Germany, Japan, USA, or China.

Functions include a digital compass with bidirectional calibration and magnetic declination correction, barometer with graph function, altimeter with memory function, thermometer, world time with automatic daylight savings time correction and GMT swapping, alarm, stopwatch, and LED Super Illuminator with afterglow.

The PRW-61 comes in three variants, including the PRW-61Y-3 in khaki and black that is priced at ¥59,400 (US$544), the PRW-61Y-1B in black and black for ¥59,400 (US$544), and PRW-61-1A that comes in black and silver and costs ¥57,200 (US$524).

The video below introduces the Pro Trek PRW-6.

PRW-61

Source: Casio