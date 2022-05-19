Chairless Chair 2.0 improves on the "wearable chair" concept

It was back in 2014 that we first heard about the Chairless Chair, a lower-body exoskeleton that doesn't impede walking, but that also supports the wearer when they go into a sitting position. Well, there's now a lighter, comfier model.

Appropriately named the Chairless Chair 2.0, the recently announced device is manufactured by German company noonee. The idea behind it is still the same, in that workers who have to stand for long periods of time – but who don't want to carry a stool or folding chair with them everywhere they go – can simply sit in place whenever they want.

Like the original model, the 2.0 utilizes a variable damper to support the wearer's body weight. The user simply bends their knees to get themselves down to the level at which they'd like to sit, and then engages the damper. The exoskeleton then locks into that configuration, directing their weight down to the heels of their shoes, to which it is attached – it also attaches to the thighs via straps, and to the waist using a belt.

As an added bonus, noonee claims that sitting on/in the device helps strengthen back and thigh muscles.

The Chairless Chair 2.0 fits a wider height range than the original noonee

Among the improvements in the new model are a 25-percent reduction in weight (down from 7.5 lb/3.4 kg); a slimmer, more comfortable design; lighter, more flexible and more secure Shoe Connectors; plus an increased user height range – it can be adjusted to fit wearers ranging from 1.5 to 2 meters tall (4 ft, 11 in to 6 ft, 7 in).

The Chairless Chair 2.0 will be officially unveiled later this month, at the Hannover Messe trade show. Pricing and availability have yet to be announced.

You can see it in use, in the video below.

noonee chairless chair 2 0

Source: noonee

