Creative to release first TWS earphones with solid-state microspeakers

Back in April, xMEMS Labs revealed solid-state technology aimed at replacing coil-based speakers in digital hearing aids, in-ear monitors and other audio wearables. Now the company has partnered with Creative Technology for an upcoming pair of true-wireless earphones.

In the xMEMS design, the paper/plastic diaphragm found in a conventional speaker is replaced by a much stiffer silicon membrane while the coil and magnet is swapped for thin-film piezo actuators.

The teeny system – one of the xMEMS speaker designs measures just 1 mm thin – should be music to an audiophile's ears, with the company promising "unparalleled sound quality and efficiency" for "crystal-clear sound that reproduces every nuance of music and audio content with astounding accuracy."

Exploded view of one potential application for the Montara Plus silicon-based microspeaker - audiophile-grade in-ear monitors xMEMS Labs

Users of the forthcoming Creative TWS buds could also be treated to much-improved spatial audio chops rocking more detail and separation thanks to phase consistency reckoned to be seven times better than conventional drivers.

These are certainly bold claims, and we shouldn't have to wait too long for the proof of this particular audio pudding to arrive. The first true-wireless earphones packing xMEMS technology are expected to be released later this year.

"As an audio company committed to delivering superior sound experiences, Creative is excited to partner with xMEMS Labs to integrate their innovative MEMS technology into our TWS products," said Song Siow Hui, CEO of Singapore's Creative Technology (known as Creative Labs in the US). "By doing so, we are confident that our TWS products will stand out in the market, delivering exceptional sound quality, comfort, and style to our users."

Source: xMEMS