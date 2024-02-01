© 2024 New Atlas
Artus exoskeleton keeps users' fingers from doing what they shouldn't

By Ben Coxworth
February 01, 2024
Each of the Artus exoskeleton's DigiLock joints can withstand the torque created by loads of up to 4 kg (9 lb) at the fingertip
Each Artus exoskeleton weighs 6 to 12 grams, depending on which finger it's made for
Each of the Artus exoskeleton's DigiLock joints can withstand the torque created by loads of up to 4 kg (9 lb) at the fingertip
The Artus is currently being marketed towards industrial clients, and is priced at €100 (about $109) per exoskeleton
Top and bottom views of an Artus fingertip segment, with the DigiSkin visible on the underside
Most exoskeletons are big, expensive, wearable devices designed to reduce the load on body parts such as the shoulders, arms or back. The Artus is different, in that it's made to protect the fingers … and it costs less than US$110.

Manufactured by German company Digity, the Artus is designed mainly to keep the finger joints from overextending.

This means that if the user were to routinely press hard on the operational buttons of a machine, for example, their finger would be kept from flexing back so far that tendon or tissue damage occurred in its joints. That sort of injury typically happens gradually – as opposed to all at once – via repetitive actions.

That said, the Artus does also offer protection against cuts and crushing injuries.

Each Artus exoskeleton weighs 6 to 12 grams, depending on which finger it's made for
The device consists of three articulated nylon segments (two in the case of the thumb) which are joined together via polymer/stainless steel joints known as DigiLocks. Those joints reportedly allow the finger to move freely through its normal range of motion, but lock up to keep it from bending back farther than it should.

Openings under each of the wearer's fingerpads, which are covered in a thin foam called DigiSkin, allow users to retain the tactile sensitivity needed for performing delicate tasks such as handling tiny objects.

Top and bottom views of an Artus fingertip segment, with the DigiSkin visible on the underside
The Artus is currently being marketed towards industrial corporate clients, and is priced at €100 (about $109) per exoskeleton. It's demonstrated in the video below.

(EN) Introducing: ARTUS Finger Exoskeleton

Source: Digity

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

