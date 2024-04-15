Upgrade-friendly TWS earbuds designed to let the music play on

Many of the gadgets we use every day have a limited shelf life, and often end up as e-waste before their time. The Dutch company that launched a repairable, upgradeable, sustainable smartphone has now taken the challenge to true wireless earphones.

Our seemingly insatiable appetites for new and shiny gadgetry is presenting us with yet another huge environmental problem in the shape of e-waste. While there are a number of efforts in play to re-use, recycle or break down tossed-away electronics, the mountains continue to rise.

There are also efforts to make extended-life gear that can be repaired or upgraded by the user – such as the Framework Laptop and the Fairphone. The Fairbuds are made by the same Dutch company that's responsible for that sustainable smartphone, and are billed as "the last pair of earbuds you'll ever have to buy."

The Fairbuds feature seven modular parts that are designed to be replaced or upgraded, including the 45-mAh battery in each earpiece and the 500-mAh battery in the supplied charging case – so there's no need to bin the buds when battery life inevitably drops. The process for upgrading batteries does require a bit of effort on the part of the user though, but Fairphone imagines that such a procedure would only be undertaken every two to three years.

If a mobile music lover loses an earbud – which can happen – a single replacement unit can be purchased from Fairphone to regain stereo sound. Each earpiece houses an 11-mm titanium-coated driver that's been custom-tuned for "premium sound" – though you can tweak to preference via the companion mobile app. Plus you get active noise cancellation with wind-noise reduction as well.

After measuring the frequency curves and harmonic distortion of different driver types, and then performing listening tests, Fairphone landed on titanium "for better, cleaner, richer sound" Fairphone

Some 70% of the materials used in the manufacture of the earbuds and charging case are recycled and fairtrade, and Fairphone states that for every pair of buds produced, an equivalent weight in electronic waste is responsibly recycled. The company also contributes to carbon reduction projects to offset any emissions during production, and says that the workers who assemble the Fairbuds are paid a per-unit bonus "to bridge the gap between the local minimum wage and a true living wage."

The true wireless earphones have recently been independently evaluated by the teardown folks at iFixit, who gave them 10/10 for repairability. They sport multi-point Bluetooth 5.3, which allows the user to connect to two source devices simultaneously, and they should be good for workouts at the gym too, or a quick dash for cover during a downpour, thanks to IP54 weather protection. Up to 5 hours of ANC playback can be had for each earbud, or 6 hours with ANC off, and 26 hours of groove on the move available in total with help from the case.

The Fairbuds are available in Europe now for €149 (about US$160). "The main source of earbuds’ carbon emissions is associated with their manufacturing process, and by keeping the Fairbuds for longer, you can make a more sustainable choice that drives positive change," said the company, and in the spirit of extended trouble-free usage, Fairphone offers a 3-year warranty for peace of mind.

Product page: Fairbuds