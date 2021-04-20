Fitbit Luxe adds a touch of style to the basic fitness tracker

The new Fitbit Luxe isn't a revolutionary device as far as fitness trackers go, but it does add some extra style and elegance to the usual wearable formula: it has a stainless steel casing, and is the first Fitbit tracker with a color screen.

That AMOLED color screen isn't the only link between the Luxe and the Fitbit smartwatches, because the tracker also includes plenty of the same advanced monitoring tools. It can measure heart rate variability, skin temperature, stress levels and SpO2 (breathing rate and oxygen saturation).

All the basic functionality is here, including sleep tracking, step counting, and heart rate monitoring. However, it's not quite the complete package – it lacks the on-board GPS and NFC of the Fitbit Charge 4, for example. It's a bit of a mix as far as features go, though there's no doubting the good looks of the Luxe.

You can pick it up with a gold, silver or black stainless steel casing, while the silicone band options are white, black and pink. There will be several special edition straps too, including a gold bracelet option and various leather and fabric alternatives from Fitbit.

The Luxe is the first Fitbit tracker with a color screen Fitbit

We'd recommend weighing up exactly what you're going to be doing with the Fitbit Luxe before picking a strap – it's water resistant up to 50 m (164 ft) and fine for taking in the pool to track your swimming, but not all the strap options will be suitable for long sessions in the water.

"We've made major technological advancements with Luxe, creating a smaller, slimmer, beautifully designed tracker packed with advanced features – some that were previously only available with our smartwatches – making these tools accessible to even more people around the globe," Fitbit co-founder James Park said in a press statement.

Battery life is reported to be good for five days, which is decent considering the Luxe is fitted with a color screen, and you get the usual call and notification alerts synced over from your phone if you want to enable them.

The Fitbit Luxe tracker is available now and can be yours for $149.95. At the moment you get six months of Fitbit Premium free with your purchase, which includes more detailed health metrics, on-demand workouts, meditation routines and more.

