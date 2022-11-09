Instinct Crossover combines analog timekeeping with smartwatch capabilities

Though there are many digital faces that present the time with traditional-looking watch hands, Garmin has elected to front the Instinct Crossover adventure watch with luminescent analog hands, for those looking for nothing less than a classic timepiece vibe but also want access to GPS smartwatch functionality.

"We created Instinct Crossover for active lifestyle individuals who prefer the look of a traditional watch but who are ready to tap into the functionality of a modern smartwatch," said Garmin's V of global consumer sales, Dan Bartel. "By eliminating the need to compromise between tradition and technology, the Instinct Crossover reimagines and redefines the modern adventure smartwatch."

The hour markers and the hands of the Crossover benefit from a Super-LumiNova coating, and something called RevoDrive technology is reported to make for accurate analog timekeeping "in the harshest activities and environments." The 0.9 x 0.9-in (23 x 23-mm) monochrome smartwatch display sits behind the hands and shows health and fitness metrics as well as notifications from a paired iPhone or Android handset.

The Instinct Crossover measures 1.7 x 1.7 x 0.6 inches, with the smart display coming in at 0.9 x 0.9 inches Garmin

The hybrid wearable includes the usual selection of Garmin training, fitness and wellness features, and can monitor heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, respiration, stress levels and sleep patterns. It comes packed with a bunch of sports apps, can track users while on the move via GPS/GLONASS, features on-wrist navigation aids, and includes a built-in barometric altimeter and compass.

All three variations of the Crossover are built rugged, rated waterproof to 10 ATM and resistant to heat and shock, but the Tactical edition has been tested to MIL-STD-810 durability standards and comes with night vision compatibility, a stealth mode and even a kill switch that wipes the 64-MB memory.

The Instinct Crossover hybrid smartwatch is available in base, solar and tactical solar variants Garmin

Standard battery life is 25 hours with GPS enabled or up to 28 days in basic smartwatch mode, but the addition of solar capabilities on two of the three available editions could bump that up to 31 hours with GPS active or 70 days without (or potentially unlimited in battery saver watch mode).

The Garmin Instinct Crossover is available now starting at US$499.99.

