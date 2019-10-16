Talking sunglasses tell users when to seek the shade

Although we've seen devices such as wrist bands that warn of excessive ultraviolet light exposure, users still have to, you know … look at the things. Glatus sunglasses instead verbally notify you, plus they'll reportedly let you know if you're too drowsy to drive.

Offered by Seoul-based startup Innocean Worldwide, the glasses feature UV sensors in each arm, which transmit data to an iOS/Android app on a Bluetooth-linked smartphone.

That app continuously monitors the wearer's cumulative UV exposure, prompting a speaker in one arm of the glasses to provide spoken warnings at five different levels of exposure. Those warnings range from things like "Your sun exposure is high, be careful" up to "Your sun exposure is extreme, seek shade."

Users can also check their exposure level between warnings, simply by looking at the app screen. Additionally, if enabled through the app, infrared sensors at the edge of each lens will detect how often the wearer blinks while they're driving. If their blink rate increases to the point that drowsiness is indicated, they'll be warned via a verbal message.

The Glatus sunglasses in use Innocean Worldwide

One pair of the water-resistant glasses weigh a claimed 1.3 oz (37 g), with one 2-hour USB charge of their 120-mAh battery reportedly being good for 20 hours of UV-monitoring or 8 hours of blink-monitoring. An Innocean rep tells us that the lenses block 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays, plus a Premium version of glasses features electrochromic lenses, which instantly adjust their tint in response to ambient light levels.

Should you be interested, the Glatus sunglasses are presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$177 will get you a pair, when and if they reach production. The planned retail price is $295.

Source: Kickstarter