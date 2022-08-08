LG gets its head-tracking spatial-audio groove on with T90 TWS earphones

LG has announced the latest Tone Free true wireless earphones, including a flagship pair that combine active noise cancellation with head-tracking spatial audio for an immersive mobile listening experience.

LG is promising an overall sound boost over previous Tone Free releases, thanks to a new internal bud structure and larger 11-mm (0.43-in)-diameter graphene-packing dynamic drivers, but thanks to Meridian Audio's Headphone Spatial Processing technology listeners can also look forward to a wider, more natural soundstage, while Perfect Balance offers consistent tone at all volumes.

But for the T90 flagship earphones, users also benefit from Dolby Atmos and Dolby head-tracking support, the latter adjusting audio delivery as users move their heads for more lifelike immersion when rocking tunes, watching movies or playing games.

Snapdragon Sound has been cooked in too, for 24-bit/96-kHz high-resolution playback and the promise of robust connectivity with low latency.

The T90 TWS earphones feature Meridian spatial audio, Snapdragon Sound, active noise cancellation and the UVnano charging case can double as a Bluetooth transmitter LG

A triple-microphone setup plus Voice Pickup Unit technology zone out ambient noises when the user is speaking, and the T90 buds feature improved active noise cancellation (ANC) that makes use of a new high-sample-rate filter for more effective isolation from the sounds of the outside world, while also eliminating unpleasant and distracting feedback. A real-time optimizer, meanwhile, automatically tweaks performance based on the actual position of the buds in the user's ear.

The earbuds, but not the charging case, are IPX4-rated for safe use at the gym or if caught in a downpour, and come with medical-grade silicone ear gels for reduced irritation while plugged in.

The company's UVnano charging case blasts docked buds with UV light to kill microbes trying to make a home on the eartips, and can also serve as a Bluetooth transmitter that can cut the cable between legacy audio systems and the earbuds courtesy of an included USB-C-to-aux cable. Each earbud is reckoned good for up to 9 hours of mobile music with the ANC disabled, plus another 20 hours are available from the charging case.

The T90 TWS earphones are due for worldwide release at the end of this month, but no pricing info has been revealed at this time. A version without Dolby head-tracking and the ANC optimizer called the T60 has also been announced, along with a couple of new IP67-rated models aimed at active users.

Source: LG