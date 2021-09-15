Marshall promises big sounds from true wireless ANC earphones

Marshall has expanded its true wireless earphones offering with a third-gen outing for its Minor buds and a new model called the Motif ANC earphones, which close off listeners to the outside world so they can focus on the music.

Marshall Amplification has been a driving force in shaping the sound of rock for almost 60 years, and teamed up with Sweden's Zound Industries in 2010 to put amps on your head, kind of. The partnership released a pair of on-ear headphones called the Marshall Major and some wired earphones known as the Marshall Minor.

Earlier this year, Marshall entered the now crowded true wireless earphones space with the Mode II earphones, and this latest launch sees two new family members join them.

The Minor III earphones have the look of a customized pair of AirPods Pros, each coming in black (of course) and a rocking knurled stem with brass-colored ends and wearing the white Marshall M up top. Inside the housings are custom-tuned 12-mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response of 20 Hz to 20 kHz, sensitivity of 93 dB, and 32-ohms impedance – with Marshall promising a signature sound with "enhanced bass, smooth mids and clear highs."

The Minor III earphones bring "unrivalled Marshall signature sound without any extra clutter" Marshall

Listeners can expect up to five hours of per-charge wireless listening from each IPX4-rated earbud, with four additional charges available via the accompanying case. And that case can itself be topped up over USB-C, or wirelessly using a charging pad.

The Minor III earphones are available now and will set you back US$129, but if you want more isolation from the noise distractions around you, Marshall has also released the Motif ANC true wireless earphones.

The stems on these earbuds are a bit shorter than those of the Minor IIIs, and the outer housing is a tad more substantial, but they still proudly display the Marshall M.

The IPX5-splashproof earbuds are designed for a snug fit to offer some passive isolation from noise, but when that just isn't enough for distraction-free listening, the active noise cancellation mode can be engaged. Users are able to set their own level of ANC, and can activate a transparency mode when needed – to hold a conversation with friends without removing a bud, or listen out for announcements at the transport hub.

Sealed-fit earbuds offer passive noise isolation, but the Motif ANC earphones can also employ active noise cancellation to remove unwanted distractions Marshall

Despite hosting 6-mm dynamic drivers with a 20-Hz to 20-kHz frequency response, 106-dB sensitivity, and 16-ohms impedance, the earphones are claimed to deliver the "biggest sound in the smallest package." Playback can be controlled via touch sensors on the outer housing, EQ can be adjusted using a companion app running on a paired smartphone, and there are dual microphones for taking calls.

Per-charge play time is 4.5 hours with full ANC engaged, and a total of 20 hours are available by using the charging case, which again supports wireless charging.

The Motif ANC earphones go on sale from September 30 for a suggested retail price of $199.

Product pages: Minor III, Motif ANC