Master & Dynamic's pricey true wireless earphones get cheaper sibling

New York's Master & Dynamic has announced a follow up to last year's MW07, the company's first foray into the now crowded world of true wireless earphones. The MW07 Plus improve on the original Bluetooth in-ears, but the company has also revealed a less expensive stablemate in the shape of the MW07 Go earphones.

The MW07 Plus true wireless earphones retain the original flavor's expensive price tag of US$299. For that you'll get 10 hours of listening per charge and then an additional 30 hours when using the included stainless steel charging case, Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX support for up to 100 ft (30 m) of wireless range, dual beamforming noise-reduction microphone arrays and 10-mm custom Beryllium drivers.

The MW07 Plus true wireless earphones offer a total listening time of 40 hours when used with the stainless steel charging case Master & Dynamic

Beryllium drivers made from Beryllium made their debut in the original MW07 earphones and are said to offer a magic combination of lightness and rigidity, with the company's Director of Product Design, Tomas Wilson, noting that Beryllium "has one of the highest strength-to-weight ratios of all materials."

Other notable features of the Plus earphones include IPX5 water-resistance, Feedforward Active Noise-Cancellation so users can focus on the music, included silicone Fit Wings to keep the buds in place when being active, and an Ambient Listening Mode that lets through the sounds of the outside, useful when walking through traffic.

The MW07 Plus earphones are joined by the US$199 MW07 Go true wireless earphones. As the name suggests, these are aimed at active types and come with IPX6 water-resistance, and are constructed using TR90 composite (generally used to make performance eyewear) for durability.

The MW07 Go true wireless earphones are aimed at active/sporty types Master & Dynamic

"We knew from customer feedback that many people were using their MW07 True Wireless Earphones for exercise as well as for general listening enjoyment," said company CEO Jonathan Levine. "Armed with this information we set out to adapt the MW07 Plus platform to a dedicated active model – the MW07 Go – focusing on the features most important to this use case including size, durability and water resistance rating."

You get the same Beryllium drivers and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and the same Fit Wings, but total battery life tops out at 22 hours and there's just the one microphone (in the right earpiece).

Both true wireless earphones are on sale now.

Product pages: MW07 Plus, MW07 Go