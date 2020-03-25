MB&F's HM10 Bulldog wristwatch bares its teeth

MB&F has unveiled its latest Horological Machine (HM) wristwatch with the release of its HM10 Bulldog. Combining innovations from previous watches in the series, the Bulldog features a canine-inspired design that includes metal "legs" and a set of working jaws complete with "teeth" to indicate the power reserve.

MB&F has become famous in recent years for not only mixing watchmaking, lateral thinking, and playfulness, but also for being willing to ring the changes in its designs. Not content with just introducing various innovations, the company also seems to have a fondness for recombining features in whimsical ways.

According to the makers, the HM10 Bulldog combines the large, suspended balance that first appeared in MB&F's Legacy Machine No. 1 from 2011, the power-reserve management system from the 2014 LM 1 Xia Hang, the paper-thin aluminum display domes from the HM3 Frog and the HM6, and the grillework motif set beneath the balance of the HM 8, HMX, and HM 5.

The HM10 Bulldog has a canine-inspired design MB&F

The HM10 Bulldog is powered by a manual-winding, in-house, 34-jewel movement that runs at a frequency of 2.5 Hz (18,000 bph) thanks to the bespoke flying 14-mm balance wheel floating above the domed dials. Made up of 301 components, it has a power reserve of 45 hours. Keeping with the Bulldog motif, the power reserve is displayed by 3D jaws that are wide open when fully wound and shut when the spring runs down.

The time is displayed on aluminum cones under one of two sapphire crystals with numbers and markers lit by Super-LumiNova. Hours are read in the left of the Bulldog "eyes" and minutes on the right, but these are only visible to the wearer.

All this is set in the rounded 54-mm case made of a choice of Grade 5 titanium or 18-k red gold and titanium. Both are water-resistant to 5 ATM (50 m, 160 ft) and the dog-like "legs" form the lugs for the hand-stitched calf-leather strap available in brown with a gold folding buckle or blue with a Velcro and titanium buckle.

The HM10 Bulldog in titanium goes for US$105,000 and the red gold for US$120,000.

The video below demonstrates the watch.

Forget the dog, beware of the owner - HM10 Bulldog - MB&F

Source: MB&F