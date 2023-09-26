Nothing sub-brand launches accessibly priced smartwatch

Nothing has announced the first products from its budget sub-brand CMF, which includes the Watch Pro – a somewhat Apple-like smartwatch rocking a large AMOLED display, built-in GPS, more than a hundred sport modes, and a 13-day battery.

The company's first smartwatch features a square aluminum-alloy frame with rounded corners that's home to a 1.96-inch AMOLED always-on display, which is reported capable of more than 600 nits of peak brightness, has a resolution of 410 x 502 pixels (332 PPI) and promises "ultra-smooth navigation" thanks to a snappy refresh rate.

The Watch Pro comes with a bunch of "dot matrix style" watch faces cooked in, with more available via the CMF Watch app, and the backdrop can even feature a custom photo if desired.

The wearable includes a heart rate sensor for 24/7 tracking, along with blood-oxygen monitoring. It can track sleep metrics and help the user manage stress, issue movement and hydration reminders, and record personalized goals to keep track of progress. And the smartwatch comes packing 110 sports modes, including hiking, indoor/outdoor cycling, boxing, surfing and running.

The Watch Pro's 1.96-inch AMOLED display is housed within an aluminum-alloy chassis CMF by Nothing

The Watch Pro can pair with newer iOS/Android phones over Bluetooth 5.3, and the onboard mic and speaker caters for BT calling, using an AI algorithm to identify and reduce noise for clearer comms. CMF has also tapped into GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS and Beidou satellite positioning systems for accurate tracking while out and about.

A 340-mAh battery is reckoned good for up to 13 days of "typical use" or 45 days in power-saving mode. And there's IP68 dust- and water-resistance for sweaty sessions at the gym or getting caught in a downpour while training.

The CMF Watch Pro is available in metallic or dark gray with gray or orange straps for a very accessible price tag of US$69.

CMF by Nothing's other launch products shape up as a 65-W GaN charger for $39, and a pair of true-wireless earphones with hybrid ANC for $49.

Product page: CMF Watch Pro