Ignite 3 smartwatch looks to user's body clock for alertness insights

Where much of Polar's smartwatch lineup is aimed at athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, the Ignite 3 is heading to the wrists of a more casual fitness crowd, and can tap into an individual's circadian rhythm to predict when wearers will be most alert and ready to focus.

The 43 x 43-mm (1.69 x 1.69-in) smartwatch features an AMOLED touchscreen display at 416 x 416 pixels topped by Gorilla Glass, and is powered by 192-MHz processing brains supported by 5 MB of memory and 32 MB of storage. It's 9.5 mm (0.37 in) thin on the wrist, and weighs in at 35 g (1.2 oz) including the removable wristband.

The new SleepWise feature – which is being made available later this month via an update to the Polar Flow mobile app – monitors sleep quality and attempts to identify a user's unique circadian rhythms, and then highlights the optimum activity window during the day for focused tasks.

The smartwatch also features an optical heart rate sensor, can monitor stress levels and respiration, and packs a bunch of training apps and planners, voice guidance during workouts via a companion app, and daily exercise suggestions. More than 150 activities can be tracked, and there's compatibility with apps from Polar partners like Adidas, Strava, Nike and Komoot.

Its 215-mAh Li-Po battery is reckoned good for up to 30 hours of per-charge training, 100 hours in battery saving mode or 120 hours in watch mode. And while the Ignite 3 is geared more towards general fitness and wellbeing, rather than dedicated athletes who might wear a Pacer or Grit X, it does sport multiband GPS for tracking and navigation while training outdoors.

The Polar Ignite 3 is available now in four color options for US$329.95, which makes it a more expensive stylish sportswatch than the base Galaxy Watch5 but cheaper than a Pixel Watch.

