SmartHat may be the Swiss Army knife of safety helmets

By Ben Coxworth
December 01, 2023
The SmartHat features a gas sensor, walkie-talkie, dual cameras and more
The SmartHat's similar predecessor, the Pro Y – in real-world use
The SmartHat features a gas sensor, walkie-talkie, dual cameras and more
The SmartHat's electronics are IP67 water-resistant, meaning they can withstand jets of water and short periods of immersion to a maximum depth of 1 meter (3.3 ft)
On modern worksites, workers are typically required to carry – or even wear – quite a few electronic devices. The SmartHat is designed to make things easier, by packing a head-load of gadgets into a single safety helmet.

Manufactured by Indian startup Proxgy, the SmartHat is the recipient of both a 2023 India's Best Design Award and a 2024 CES Innovation Award.

First and foremost, the device does indeed protect users from knocks on the head. It has a hardened ABS shell and is Type-1/Class-3-rated. This means it offers protection against falling objects, but does not protect its wearer from electrical hazards.

That said, the helmet does feature a removable sensor that sounds an alarm if it detects any of 14 flammable or three toxic gases. There's also a proximity sensor which notifies the wearer of dangerously close overhead objects via a haptic feedback system.

Additionally, remotely located managers can be wirelessly notified if sensors in the helmet detect problems with the wearer's heart rate, body temperature or blood oxygen level. Notifications will also be sent if the SmartHat detects that the user has fallen down, left a geofenced area, or is not wearing the helmet when they should be.

The SmartHat's electronics are IP67 water-resistant, meaning they can withstand jets of water and short periods of immersion to a maximum depth of 1 meter (3.3 ft)
Workers can take part in two-way audio-visual calls with managers or with each other, using a built-in multi-channel walkie-talkie along with front and rear HD cameras. The front camera utilizes an infrared sensor for use in low-light conditions, whereas the rear camera provides a 160-degree view of the wearer's surroundings. Both cameras can also be used to record video or still photos at any time, simply by pressing a "Capture" button.

Depending on the setting and usage scenario, communications are managed via 4G/5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, LoRaWAN or PTT protocols. All of the electronics are powered by a removable lithium-ion-phosphate battery in the back – there's currently no word on battery life.

The SmartHat's similar predecessor, the Pro Y – in real-world use
Finally, if things just generally go wrong, wearers can flip an Emergency SOS switch at the front of the helmet. Doing so will send a wireless alert, plus it will cause integrated lights to start flashing.

Potential buyers can contact Proxgy via the company website.

Source: Proxgy

