Razer brings noise cancellation to true wireless gaming earphones

For its second true wireless earphones release, gaming gear company Razer has added active noise cancellation and THX certification to a recipe that already boasted low-latency wireless connectivity.

Razer entered the now bustling true wireless earphone space last year with the Hammerhead earbuds, the main draw for gamers being the promise of a customized low-latency Bluetooth 5.0 connection – after all, you wouldn't want the sound of enemies approaching being out of sync with the onscreen action as it could mean game over.

The Bluetooth version has been bumped up to 5.1 for the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earphones for a latency figure of 60 ms, with Razer saying that players could react 50 percent quicker than gamers wearing other true wireless models that support SBC and AAC codecs.

The touch controls, compatibility with voice assistants, and IPX4 water- and sweat-resistance all carry over from the standard model, but the Pro earphones make use of two external and two internal microphones to deliver active noise cancellation – allowing players to focus on the game with minimal ambient noise distraction.

Should the need arise during a game, the wearer can allow the outside world in by engaging Quick Attention Mode, while a mobile app allows players to perform a fit test, tweak EQ, remap the touch gestures and more.

Each earphone will last for up four hours, an the charging case offering four full charges for a total of 20 hours Razer

The new Hammerheads also rock THX Certified Audio, which means that "fine details such as frequency range and response are evaluated, and the device must be capable of delivering clear, detailed vocals and deep impactful bass with zero distortion at high volumes." In order to tick the required sound isolation boxes, Razer promises a snug fit from the Comply foam tips and two types of silicone tips for full in-ear placement.

Each 5-g (0.17-oz) earbud rocks a 10-mm driver for a frequency response of 20 Hz - 20 kHz and 16 Ohm impedance. Battery life is somewhat disappointing at just four hours for the earphones and four complete top ups available from the USB-C charging case.

"The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds are a superior mobile accessory for everyday users and mobile gamers who demand quality audio and customizable fit," said Razer's John Moore. "Users will enjoy incredible fit, premium audio, and undisturbed low latency sound for movies, music, games, as well as voice and video calls – all in a tiny package that fits in your pocket."

The Pro earphones are on sale now direct from Razer for US$199.99

Product page: Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro