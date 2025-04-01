Review: Bagel-like headphones boast a "holy" sound, but do they deliver?

While headphones do provide a nice immersive listening experience, music is really made to be heard through a good set of speakers in a room. Movengine's AirCore OWH headphones are designed to simulate that experience, and I recently got to give the things a try.

So first of all, no, this is not an April Fool's joke. These wireless headphones really do have bagel-like holes in them, allowing you to reach through and stick a finger in each ear if you so desire.

And in fact, while the AirCores' hollow design is definitely a bit more radical-looking than most, so-called open-back headphones in general are nothing new. Traditionally, one of their big selling points has been the fact that by not entirely covering your ears, they leave you still able to (somewhat) hear what's going around on around you.

These ones don't really work that way.

In fact, when using them while running on our treadmill, I found them to be quite effective at drowning out the sound of its noisy motor. Likewise, people standing near you won't be bothered by the sound of your music, unless they put one of their ears right up to one of the holes (in which case, they will be bothering you).

Yeah, that's me with the AirCores Ben Coxworth / New Atlas

Nope, Movengine is much more interested in exploring one of the other attributes of open-back headphones: their ability to boost the "soundstage" effect. In a nutshell, this refers to the perception of a three-dimensional space from which the different components of the music originate.

Any good headphones already do this to a certain extent. According to Movengine, however, the AirCores' hollow design provides "a more natural and spacious soundstage," leaving other headphones sounding spatially compressed by comparison. And it's not just a matter of them having holy bodies, either.

For the full soundstage effect, you electronically switch the headphones to an Open output mode. If you want a more traditional headphone experience – such as when you really want to block outside noises, or are in the mood for some heavy bass – you stick a couple of included silicone plugs in the holes, plus you switch the AirCores over to Immersive/Sealed mode.

The included silicone plugs provide a more traditional headphone experience, although they could get lost Ben Coxworth / New Atlas

After having used in the headphones in both modes for several weeks, I can definitely say that there is a difference between the two. Open mode certainly has a fresher, airier, roomier sound to it, which is boosted by the fact that your ears actually feel fresher since they're not fully enclosed. The sound quality is great, although I did have to keep the volume turned all the way up when using the treadmill.

That said, Immersive mode is perfectly good, too. It's kind of muffled and "close"-sounding when compared to Open mode, but it's also totally what you'll be used to hearing through conventional headphones.

In fact, I would say that the AirCores are best used by experienced audiophiles, who are fully able to appreciate a premium listening experience. If you just wanna listen to your music in privacy, there are certainly less expensive but still good-quality alternatives.

Easily-accessible switches are used for tasks such as adjusting volume and skipping tracks on a Bluetooth-linked smartphone or other device Ben Coxworth / New Atlas

It's also worth mentioning that the cushy-padded AirCores are quite comfortable, and that their fabric finish gives them a very nice look and feel. I do have to wonder how well that finish will stand up to abrasion and staining over time, but so far it's doing fine. Battery life is a claimed 27 hours – my demo headphones are still running on their first charge.

Should you be interested in getting a pair of Movengine AirCore OWH headphones for yourself, they're the subject of a Kickstarter campaign that is launching today (Apr. 1st). Assuming they reach production, a pledge of US$159 will get you a set – they're available in color choices of blue, black, red, and a Kickstarter-only green. The planned retail price is $249.

Movengine AirCor OWH: Ultimate Open-Ear Soundstage

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

