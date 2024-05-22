Sonos puts personal home theater sound on your head with Ace debut

After years of bubbling online rumors, Sonos has finally revealed its first attempt to break into the overcrowded headphone market with the Ace wireless over-ears – which are clearly looking to dethrone the likes of Sony, Bose and Apple.

Sonos has built an award-winning reputation for delivering stellar audio through its speakers and soundbars (though a recent app redesign has taken some of the shine off that rep). "Sonos Ace leverages everything we’ve learned over two decades as an audio leader to bring stunning sound, sleek design and long-standing comfort to one of the largest and most popular audio categories worldwide," said company CEO, Patrick Spence.

At launch, users will be able to instantly switch between audio routed through an Arc soundbar and the headphones – useful if others in the household go to bed but you want to stay until the end of the movie. For the latter, the user can get wrapped up in immersive spatial audio when watching content with Dolby Atmos soundtracks, while head-tracking tech keeps the listener at the center of the action.

At the tap of a button, the audio from a Sonos soundbar ceases and is instantly switched to the Ace wireless headphones

Sonos

Later in the year, TrueCinema calibration will join the personal home theater party, and will work with a Sonos soundbar to map the acoustic qualities of a room and the listener's location within that space for the promise of surround sound "so realistic you’ll forget you’re wearing headphones."

Sound is delivered through custom-designed 40-mm drivers, and when paired with a compatible Android device over Bluetooth 5.4, the headphones support lossless wireless playback thanks to Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound aptX. There's also the option to plug in for lossless audio via USB-C.

Sonos says that "world-class" Active Noise Cancellation will enable distraction-free music/movie sessions – though there is an Aware mode that can allow the outside to filter through, should you need to listen for announcements at a transport hub, chat to a friend or safely make your way through crowded city streets.

Eight beamforming microphones cater for call-taking, with noise suppressing mesh helping to keep gusty sounds in check. There's a companion app for tweaking EQ and other parameters for more personalized listening. And the headphones boast a 30-hour battery with ANC enabled, with a fast-charge offering three hours of playback for three minutes cabled to a wall outlet over USB-C.

Per-charge battery life is reported to be 30 hours, with a quick fast-charge pitstop adding 3 hours of playback for 3 minutes plugged in Sonos

On the comfort front, the Ace circumaurals feature a lightweight (11 oz/312 g), adjustable design that reduces pinch, memory foam pads attach to the cups via magnets (with color coding to identify which pads goes where), hidden hinges ensure swift removal without snag, and a vegan leather covering adds a premium feel without loss of life. The headphones also fold flat for between-use storage in the supplied carry case.

The Sonos Ace sit at the premium end of an overpopulated headphone market, commanding more coin than Sony's excellent WH-1000XM5 cans, roughly the same as list price for the QuietComfort Ultra from Bose but still less expensive than Apple's AirPods Max. The headphones are up for pre-order now priced at US$449, with shipping expected to start on June 5.

Product page: Sonos Ace