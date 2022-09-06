© 2022 New Atlas
Wearables

Wahu shoes feature user-adjustable pneumatic cushioning tech

By Ben Coxworth
September 06, 2022
Wahu shoes feature user-adjustable pneumatic cushioning tech
Wahu shoes are presently on Kickstarter
Wahu shoes are presently on Kickstarter
View 4 Images
Wahu shoes are presently on Kickstarter
1/4
Wahu shoes are presently on Kickstarter
Each cleat is pushed out via an individual air chamber
2/4
Each cleat is pushed out via an individual air chamber
Wahu users control the compressors via an accompanying iOS/Android app, which allows them to choose between no cushioning (0 bar), maximum cushioning (2.5 bar/36 psi), and a half-way-between compromise
3/4
Wahu users control the compressors via an accompanying iOS/Android app, which allows them to choose between no cushioning (0 bar), maximum cushioning (2.5 bar/36 psi), and a half-way-between compromise
The shoes' uppers are made of a lightweight breathable material, available in color choices of black or white
4/4
The shoes' uppers are made of a lightweight breathable material, available in color choices of black or white
View gallery - 4 images

Shoes with lots of cushioning may be nice and comfy, but they're not necessarily ideal for all situations. Wahu shoes are designed with that fact in mind, as their built-in pneumatic cushioning system can be switched between three different levels as needed.

We first heard about Wahu back in 2020, when the Milan-based startup was trying to license its technology to other, larger shoe manufacturers. Now the company has forged ahead with its own house-brand shoes, which are currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign.

Each shoe features a miniature air compressor built into the heel, which is linked to an interconnected set of air cavities in the sole. When air is pumped into those cavities, each one pushes a separate rubber cleat outward, creating a cushion between that cleat and the wearer's foot.

Subsequently releasing some or all of the air makes that cushion smaller, or eliminates it altogether.

The shoes' uppers are made of a lightweight breathable material, available in color choices of black or white
The shoes' uppers are made of a lightweight breathable material, available in color choices of black or white

Users control the compressors via an accompanying iOS/Android app, which allows them to choose between no cushioning (0 bar), maximum cushioning (2.5 bar/36 psi), and a half-way-between compromise. The idea is that more cushioning can be selected for times when comfort is most important – such as when standing or walking for long periods – while less cushioning can be selected when rigidity, responsiveness and agility are more important.

Thanks to integrated pressure, acceleration and rotational-angle sensors in the shoes, the app can also be used to track distance walked, and to provide suggestions on how to improve your gait. One wireless charge of each shoe's lithium battery should reportedly be good for about 14 hours of use, based on approximately 20 adjustments being made within that time.

There's currently no word on what happens when the shoes wear out, although Wahu has stated that a plug-in/plug-out system allows for "maintenance, repair, and optimized recyclability."

Assuming they reach production, a pledge of US$173 will get you a pair of Wahu shoes – the planned retail price is $270. You can see them in cleat-pumping action, in the video below.

Wahu pneumatic-cushioning shoes

Sources: Kickstarter, Wahu

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

WearablesShoesFootwearKickstarterErgonomic
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!