© 2025 New Atlas
Wearables

Bluetooth put on notice as first Wi-Fi earphones break cover

By Paul Ridden
March 09, 2025
Bluetooth put on notice as first Wi-Fi earphones break cover
The Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi earphones are powered by the Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite and Qualcomm XPAN technology, for "industry-leading lossless audio experience"
The Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi earphones are powered by the Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite and Qualcomm XPAN technology, for "industry-leading lossless audio experience"
View 6 Images
The Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi earphones are powered by the Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite and Qualcomm XPAN technology, for "industry-leading lossless audio experience"
1/6
The Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi earphones are powered by the Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite and Qualcomm XPAN technology, for "industry-leading lossless audio experience"
The Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi earphones "feature up to 55 dB of active noise reduction"
2/6
The Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi earphones "feature up to 55 dB of active noise reduction"
The Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi earphones have a transmission bandwidth of 4.2 Mbps and support wireless playback of 24-bit/96-kHz audio
3/6
The Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi earphones have a transmission bandwidth of 4.2 Mbps and support wireless playback of 24-bit/96-kHz audio
The Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi earphones are IP54-rated, so can survive the odd downpour or sweaty workout
4/6
The Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi earphones are IP54-rated, so can survive the odd downpour or sweaty workout
The Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi earphones last for up to 10 hours each before needing a top-up, with the transparent case providing up to 40 hours in total
5/6
The Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi earphones last for up to 10 hours each before needing a top-up, with the transparent case providing up to 40 hours in total
The Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi earphones ship with a translucent black case that supports Qi wireless charging
6/6
The Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi earphones ship with a translucent black case that supports Qi wireless charging
View gallery - 6 images

Qualcomm caused a ripple in the audiophile universe back in 2023 by revealing XPAN, a mobile sound platform that made use of Wi-Fi instead of Bluetooth. Now the first wireless earphones rocking XPAN have been announced.

For most mobile music lovers, Bluetooth provides enough bandwidth for music listening on the move without needing to plug in. In fact, Xiaomi's regular Buds 5 Pro earphones feature aptX Lossless technology for a transmission speed of up to 2.1 Mbps supporting wireless playback of high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/48-kHz.

If that's not enough to satisfy the audiophile in you, then Xiaomi has some good news. The Buds 5 Pro earphones can also be had with Qualcomm's S7 Pro platform, which uses Expanded Personal Area Network (XPAN) technology. Though it's designed to support "up to 192-kHz lossless music quality," the Wi-Fi Buds deliver 4.2 Mbps and 24-bit/96-kHz "for an unmatched, high-fidelity sound experience."

The Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi earphones have a transmission bandwidth of 4.2 Mbps and support wireless playback of 24-bit/96-kHz audio
The Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi earphones have a transmission bandwidth of 4.2 Mbps and support wireless playback of 24-bit/96-kHz audio

This should also allow listeners to wander farther away from the music source, and a more stable connection will be on the cards too, along with more efficient battery usage. The Buds are good for 10 hours per charge, and there's up to 40 hours of listening is available in total via the charging case – which can be topped up using the Qi wireless charging.

Elsewhere, the Buds are built around Xiaomi's dual-amp, triple-driver setup featuring an 11-mm dual-magnet driver, a planar driver and a ceramic tweeter. Active noise cancellation is cooked in too, which can be tuned by the user and is reported able to tackle more everyday noise so you can focus on the music. Xiaomi also reckons that the Buds could double as a portable microphone, with 4-hour recording in the ears or the charging case. The Buds feature touch controls, are IP54-rated for dust- and water-resistance, and can tap into "specialized EW profiles" via the mobile app.

The Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi earphones are IP54-rated, so can survive the odd downpour or sweaty workout
The Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi earphones are IP54-rated, so can survive the odd downpour or sweaty workout

And now for the bad news, for now at least. Currently the Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi edition earphones will only work with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphone, but the company promises that more models will be adapted for 4.2 Mbps lossless audio in the future.

The regular Buds 5 Pro earphones are priced at €199.99. The Wi-Fi edition comes in at €219.99 (which converts to around US$230 – though there's no word on an official US release)

Source: Xiaomi

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

WearablesXiaomiWi-FiEarphonesWirelessMobile World Congress 2025
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!