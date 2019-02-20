What'll it be used for? Who knows! Distortion is going to be pretty wild, and the final effect might end up feeling close to what a flat projection of a 360-degree image looks like. Use cases will certainly be limited, but then limitations can be excellent incubators for creativity. This thing could capture the entirety of the night sky, for example, and with such a wide angle, you could use longer exposures than usual without the stars starting to smudge and create trails. And it'll do some super cool things for architectural shots and interiors.