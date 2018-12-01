"The best example of that is Unilever," WAE Technical Director Paul McNamara tells us over Skype from his office in Oxfordshire. "They make Rexona, and we have that logo on the side of our car. We've worked with them on a number of projects, one of which was their soap powder production facility. Essentially, a slurry enters the top of a hot funnel and the slurry gradually turns into soap powder when it hits the bottom. It's quite an energy intensive process, and we did a lot of analysis working with them, and knocked 15 percent out of the energy bill for doing that at their facilities.