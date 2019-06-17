The Williams FW15B also had ride-leveling active suspension, and was the first car with active suspension to win a championship, though not the first F1 car to use active suspension. Lotus had pioneered the technology in 1983 with its Type 92, but Williams' computer-controlled 'active suspension' system was the first to use its myriad benefits to win a championship. In addition to improving traction by actively forcing the wheels back onto the road, it provided maximum aerodynamic advantage by consistently presenting the car to the airstream.