But the team underestimated the impact wind, and the surface waves it creates, would have on the system. During testing it found that these could often combine to drive the u-shaped barriers through the water faster than the plastic, which would bounce off the outside rather than build up on the inside. So the team flipped things around and dropped the anchor entirely, because if you boil it down, a difference in speed between the barriers and the plastic they are trying to collect is what the system ultimately needs.