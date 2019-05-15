With those limitations in mind, scientists from Texas A&M University have produced 3D-printed whistles modelled after a bat's larynx, that can be mounted on wind turbine blades. The idea is that as those blades turn, air passes through the whistles, causing them to create a noise similar to the ultrasonic echolocation signals used by bats. Oncoming bats will hear that sound (which is inaudible to humans), and change their course in order to avoid a collision with the other bat that they assume is making it.