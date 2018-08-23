According to MIT, the team has conducted over 500 tests of TARF in a laboratory water tank and in two swimming pools with swimmers splashing about. Despite this, the system was able to accurately read the sonar signals that included messages like "Hello from underwater." However, a swimming pool is very different to an ocean and the researchers say that TARF still only works on calm days. What is needed now is to find ways to make it work in all seas and weather.