Victory Park was only completed in the mid-nineties, and is something of a last gasp for the Soviet tradition of monumental triumphal art. Located on and around the Poklonnaya Gora - the hill where Napoleon waited in vain to be given the keys to the city when his troops were surrounding Moscow in 1812 - the park is set in an area steeped in Russian military history (Credit: Mikhail Zamkovskiy, Russian Federation, Shortlist, Professional, Architecture (Professional competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards)