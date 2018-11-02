Depending on the task at hand, there are 56 different bits that can be slotted into the device, including a selection of Philips head, flat and hex pieces. For easy jobs you can just turn it manually, but if a bit more leverage is needed the Wowstick Mini can ramp things up to 200 rpm at the press of a button. To make sure you can see what you're doing, there are three bright LEDs built in to light the way, arranged so they apparently won't cast a shadow over the workspace.