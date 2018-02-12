The next generation of fitness trackers and health monitors may not be little boxes we wear around our necks or on our wrists, they could be flexible wearables or temporary tattoos. But when such devices get damaged, they'll need to be replaced. And when they're no longer needed, they'll end up on the growing mountain of e-waste. Researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder have developed an electronic skin embedded with a host of sensors that can be bent and twisted to custom fit its owner. And if it gets damaged, the e-skin can be healed, and it can be completely recycled at the end of its useful life.