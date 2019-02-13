The interior of the building measures 320,000 sq ft (29,728 sq m) and is centered around a suspended theater. This was first built on the ground and then lifted into place and suspended on six large columns. The rest of the Xiqu Centre was then constructed around it. As well as being novel, the suspended design serves a practical purpose and helps, along with dampening and other measures, to mitigate the vibration and sounds from the surrounding city. This is crucial as a rail line runs underground beneath the theater.