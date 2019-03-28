Yale's voice-controlled security camera shines a light on intrudersView gallery - 5 images
As you fumble with your keys before opening the front door, there's a good chance that the door's lock is made by Yale. But the Assa Abloy subsidiary has more than locks in its home security portfolio. The company has just released an All-in-One outdoor camera that deters would-be intruders with light and sound. And it comes with voice control too.
The All-in-One camera records at 1080p resolution, and features a night vision mode for round the clock monitoring. The built-in spotlight with adjustable brightness can be set to auto illuminate when the IR sensor detects motion, and there's a cooked-in siren to dissuade unwanted visitors from approaching.
Event notifications can be sent to a smartphone running the Yale View app, and the camera works with Amazon Alexa via devices like the Echo Show and Echo Spot, so you can ask the security camera to show you the front door, then converse with callers using the integrated microphone and speaker.
IP65 weather-proofing makes it a good fit for mounting outside, but it can be used indoors too, and SD card storage in the camera means that costly monthly cloud-based subscriptions can be avoided.
"The front door is the most common way for burglars to break into a home, so it's really important to make sure it's as secure as possible," said Yale's Stephen Roberts. "The new All-in-One camera helps to ensure your home is safe, as well as making daily life that little bit easier.
"You can now know exactly what's happening at home when you're away, with instant app alerts allowing you to keep track of parcel deliveries, friends coming to stay or even the dog walker popping in."
The Yale All-in-One camera is on sale now for £119.99 (about US$160).
Source: Yale
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more