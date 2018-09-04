The Vinyl 500 comes with a Moving Magnet cartridge mounted to a balanced straight tonearm, a die-cast aluminum platter can spin at 33.3 and 45 rpm thanks to a DC motor and belt drive system, and there's a built-in phono preamp for cabling up to an amplifier that doesn't have its own. Hi-Res digital music gets native support in the shape of 24-bit/192 kHz resolution PCM and 11.2 MHz DSD formats, and an Ethernet port can be found around back for physical connection to a home router.

